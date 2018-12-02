Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah

(CNN) - The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah officially starts Sunday at sunset.
Also known as the festival of lights, the holiday commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrians around 165 B.C., and the re-dedication of Jerusalem’s second temple.
The holiday lasts 8 nights. And each night is marked by the lighting of a Menorah.
Children play with a dreidel four-sided spinning top and traditionally receive gifts.
The 2018 national Menorah lighting at The White House takes place this afternoon.
