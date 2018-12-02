Man dies while in custody of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Richmond County (WFXG) - A man was arrested Saturday night on Peach Orchard Road and Boykin Road during a traffic stop and later died. Hamilton Hillard, 44 years-old, was stopped by deputies from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and became short of breath and eventually unresponsive.
Hillard was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS, where he later died. The Coroner’s Office and GBI are investigating the in custody death and believe Hilliard ingested some drugs prior to the traffic stop. He has been sent to the GBI Lab for an autopsy.
