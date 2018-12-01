Trump administration vows to prosecute migrants in future

The caravan's size is highly unusual — there are more than 6,000 people waiting at the border with Tijuana, Mexico, and the Trump administration has conveyed an image of the group as rife with criminals. Officials said Friday that one caravan member, a 46-year-old Honduran man convicted of murder, was arrested trying to cross the border illegally. They also said they arrested a member of MS-13. Homeland Security officials have said as many as 600 people in the caravans have criminal records, but have not specified how they know, or given many details.