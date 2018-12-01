No public safety meetings held to address fire department allegations

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -This week a series of meetings to include the Mayor and Augusta - Richmond commissioners were supposed to take place to address complaints and allegations of safety issues with the fire department. According to one city leader, no meetings have happened.
“All we’re asking for is a safe work environment and to protect the public the best we can. But we cannot protect the public when nobody is protecting us,” says Charlie Coleman, President of the International Firefighters Association.
Coleman is alleging a safe work environment and proper training policy’s are all but existent within the Augusta fire department. He was hoping to address this with city leaders and the mayor in a meeting this week. A meeting that Mayor Hardie Davis said would take place this week.
“I will convene a series of meetings with a small group of commissioners to meet with the Fire EMA leadership and their staff to provide an open forum for honest and respectful dialogue,” says Mayor Davis, back on November 16th.
Mayor Davis saying those meetings would start on this past Monday. But fast forward to Friday, city leaders have said no progress has been made after that conference.
“Till this day nothing has happened thus far and I sincerely apologize for that,” says District 6 Commissioner, Ben Hasan.
There’s been allegations the fire department doesn’t follow proper training protocol. Something Coleman wanted to address with city leaders.
“It definitely sends a bad signal for the leadership and city of Augusta. I sincerely apologize for that and I’m hoping next week or the week after that, that we will have the opportunity to do just that,” says Commissioner Hasan.
An opportunity Coleman says he hopes can take place. “I would think that would be in the right direction, but do I have any confidence? No,” he says.
FOX 54 reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment on Friday and have not heard back yet. As of Friday, there is no word if and when a meeting will take place
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.