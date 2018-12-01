iHeartmedia collecting donations for Operation Hand-warmer

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Representatives with iHeartmedia are out at the Aiken Motorcycle on Whiskey Road until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1, collecting items for Operation Hand-Warmer. FOX 54 is a proud media sponsor of the project that will send care packages to troops overseas.
If you would like to donate, you can bring items such as handwarmers, beef jerky, protein snack bars, sunflower seeds, almonds, peanuts, cashews or trail mix. Operation Hand-Warmer will be collecting items until December 13. There are 12 drop-off locations across the CSRA.
For a full list of accepted items, drop-off locations or to learn more about Operation Hand-Warmer, click here.
