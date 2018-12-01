Gas leak closes roads in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta Fire is on the scene of a gas leak at the corner of Reynolds and 12th street at Springfield way.
A call came in around 4:00 Friday evening. After making it to the scene and investigating Fire officials made the call to close Reynolds Street down from 11th to 13th Streets. FOX 54′s Lex Juarez learned from fire crews on the scene that a company working to install new light poles struck the gas line. Repairs are already underway.
Everything should be cleared up by 11 p.m. Friday night.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.