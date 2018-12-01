Burke Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for three men connected to stolen items and meth lab discovery

HEPZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three men connected to several stolen items and a meth lab discovered at a home on Perkins Mill Road.
Friday afternoon, Investigators with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Narcotics Division executed a Search Warrant at 761 Perkins Mill Road, in reference to stolen equipment on the property.
When they entered the property, officers located a 30’ Dutchmen Travel Trailer that had been stolen from a hunting club off of Anderson Road in Burke County back in August 2018. Also located on the property was a stolen John Deere Generator that had been stolen from Seven Oaks Dairy Farm off of Highway 23 in Burke County earlier this month.
Upon further search, investigators discovered a volatile and extremely dangerous active mobile meth lab. A specialized unit from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene and neutralized the lab, making it safe for transport to a containment facility.
In a statement, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams said, “We are extremely proud of our investigators who are helping to reduce crime by more than quadrupling the solvency rate compared to previous years. Drugs and thefts will not be tolerated in Burke County.”
Investigators are now searching for the following individuals who they say are responsible for the stolen property and meth lab. Active warrants were obtained on the listed individuals and there charges are listed below their names.
David Paul Cadle W/M (45yoa)
Charges: Felony Theft by Taking (2 Counts)
Jonathan Brad Elliott W/M (47yoa)
Charges: Felony Theft by Receiving, Felony Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine
William Brundy Elliott W/M (47yoa)
Charges: Felony Theft by Receiving, Felony Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Felony Trafficking Methamphetamine
If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office
