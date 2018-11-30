Vehicle crashes into Augusta hotel

Augusta, GA (WFXG) - A vehicle hits a local hotel and ends up crashing into the pool, this is what the manager at the Microtel in Augusta tells FOX54.
The manager there said the vehicle hit the window area of a hotel room, kept going and somehow wound up on the other side of the hotel, in the pool.
The manager did say one person was in that hotel room at that time but was not injured.
FOX54 went to the scene and has reached out to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol. We’ll continue to update this story, and bring you more information, as we learn new details.
