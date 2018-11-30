US to cut troops along Mexico border but extend deployment

A U.S. Border Patrol agent keeps an eye on a group of Honduran migrants standing near the border wall as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The group eventually crossed and were immediately detained. Thousands of migrants who traveled via a caravan members want to seek asylum in the U.S. but may have to wait months because the U.S. government only processes about 100 of those cases a day at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) (AP)