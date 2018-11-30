Update: Several crews on site where 12 year old electrocuted in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - WFXG is on the scene at Bernie Ward Community Center where several crews have blocked off the area where 12-year-old Melquan Robinson was electrocuted in October.
Jim Beasley, Public Service and Information Officer for Augusta-Richmond County tells us the gathering is part of the ongoing assessment of the site. Our crews observed crews from Georgia Power, the City Attorney, The Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta Fire Department.
Robinson was at Fleming Park playing football that evening at the park when the incident happened. The investigation is still ongoing.
