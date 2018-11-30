Fort Gordon Christmas Festival held Thursday night

This is one of many events Fort Gordon puts on throughout the year, but it’s even more special, as this is specifically for the Fort Gordon community. Maria Elana Salter and her family have been stationed at Fort Gordon for three years. She said, “When you do these kind of holiday events, whether it’s this or the Fourth of July, it’s a precious family moment. You really savor it, because you don’t know if you’re going to get it next year around, given how military life is.”