Fort Gordon Christmas Festival held Thursday night

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - The holidays are a special time to spend with loved ones. All across the CSRA, people are getting in the spirit, and that is no different on Fort Gordon. The Christmas Festival and Tree Lighting Ceremony was held Thursday night on Barton Field.
This ceremony is special for troops and their families as they get to enjoy company with each other and fellow servicemen and women and their families. For the kids, a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus make the family holiday event complete.
This is one of many events Fort Gordon puts on throughout the year, but it’s even more special, as this is specifically for the Fort Gordon community. Maria Elana Salter and her family have been stationed at Fort Gordon for three years. She said, “When you do these kind of holiday events, whether it’s this or the Fourth of July, it’s a precious family moment. You really savor it, because you don’t know if you’re going to get it next year around, given how military life is.”
