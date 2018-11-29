Suspect in Riverchase Galleria shooting caught in GA

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Authorities have captured the person they believe fired that shots that injured two people and led to the deadly officer-involved shooting of Emantic Bradford Jr in the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving night.
Erron Brown, 20, was arrested in South Fulton County at a relative’s home, according to sources. He’s been charged with the attempted murder of 18-year-old Brian Xavier Wilson.
Hoover police say investigators believe that more than two individuals were involved in the initial altercation, including 21-year-old Bradford.
However, new evidence indicates that Bradford Jr. did not fire the shots that injured two people as originally indicated.
ALEA is handling the investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Bradford.
"The investigation is ongoing, including the officer-involved shooting from the same evening and location, the agency said in a press release. “The cooperation of the Hoover Police Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has aided in the investigation and the expediency of identifying Brown and effecting his arrest. The SBI is also grateful for the patience shown by the City of Hoover in this process. It is highly likely that prematurely releasing information, including video evidence, would have hampered the investigation’s progress thus far, even to the point of deterring key witnesses. As other witnesses continue to come forward, it is imperative for the integrity of the investigation that SBI continue to keep confidential information Agents obtain. SBI continues to ask for the public’s and City of Hoover’s support by being patient, allowing the judicial process to proceed in the manner provided under our country’s and state’s system of justice.”
Agents from ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Marshal Service and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Brown around 9 a.m.
Brown will be extradited from Georgia and booked into the Jefferson County with a $150,000 bond.
Additional charges are expected.
This story is developing.
Continuing Coverage:
- Hoover councilman to ALEA: Release information from deadly Riverchase Galleria shooting
- 3 most asked questions about the Galleria shooting
- Security expert, civil rights leader commend Hoover PD protest response
- Hoover city leaders meet with family of EJ Bradford
- Funeral set for man shot by Hoover PD at Riverchase Galleria
- Mother of man killed in Galleria shooting overcome with emotion at community event
- Family of 18-year-old Galleria shooting victim releases statement
- Hoover City Council meets to discuss possible Galleria shooting lawsuit
- Protesters for Hoover shooting march down Highway 31, end up at Galleria
- Hoover mayor shares statement regarding fatal officer-involved shooting
- 12-year-old injured in Galleria shooting released from hospital
- City of Hoover, police promise transparency in investigation of fatal officer-involved shooting at Riverchase Galleria
- Attorney for Emantic Bradford’s family holds press conference; police say he likely did not fire rounds, gunman remains at large
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.