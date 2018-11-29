Over 300 students in Columbia County could be impacted by rezoning

There are many reasons that parents and students say they do not want to be rezoned; the main ones being that they do not want kids to have to start over in a new place and do not want to deal with a longer commute or new curriculum at the new schools. One family, the Millers, just moved to Bartram Trail five months ago. They said they moved there specifically so that their kids would attend Lewiston Elementary School, Columbia Middle School and Grovetown High School. With the proposed rezoning, kids would go to Parkway Elementary School, Evans Middle School and Greenbrier High School, respectively. Jennifer Miller said, “We didn’t move to this neighborhood to be ripped out of one place to another and another. It’s not good for my children, and I can’t have that happen to them.”