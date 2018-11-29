Man steals nuns’ gifts for hospice patients, leaves them behind after feeling guilty

BALTIMORE (WBAL/CNN) – Not only did a man steal from nuns at a Costco in Maryland on Tuesday, the stuff he stole was meant for hospice patients and the poor.
The good news is his guilt got to him.
It was “Giving Tuesday,” of all days. A day two nuns from the "Little Sisters of the Poor" had planned to spend wrapping Christmas presents, not searching for stolen ones
Sister Joseph Caroline and Sister Bernadette walked out of the Costco wheeling two carts of gifts for the elderly poor, hospice residents and employees.
When they went to load them into their car, a man offered what they thought was a helping hand.
"Some man approached from behind Sister (Bernadette) and asked if he could help,” Sister Joseph Caroline said. “So we just thought it was a good Samaritan and he was there out of the willingness of his heart and the holiday spirit."
Sister Bernadette said she even thanked him for his help.
"I said 'Gee, you did that so quickly, I can't tell you how grateful we are that you helped us.' And I shook his hand and I said, 'God bless you and I surely will pray for you,'" she said.
But when the nuns got home and opened the trunk, they realized half the gifts were suddenly missing.
They said they were planning to file a police report, and then came a call from Costco.
The sisters' purchases had been found.
"’We found your cart way out in the parking lot, abandoned,’” Sister Joseph Caroline said she was told. “And we're like, ‘Really?’”
Their theory is that when Sister Bernadette looked the crook right in the eye to say "thanks," his will crumbled, and he ditched the cart
Though how it all stayed dry and intact through the rain remains a mystery.
"And today is Giving Tuesday, so you never know the good that might inspire in someone else to assist the poor in some way,” said Sister Joseph Caroline.
The sisters said they may still file a police report just to warn others this kind of thing can happen.
