Investigators search for answers after Warrenville shooting

WARRENVILLE, SC (WFXG) -Investigators in Aiken County are searching for answers after a shooting Wednesday morning in Warrenville.
At around 5:09 a.m., Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 172 Keith Dr. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, deputies found the homeowner suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots outside, possibly from a drive-by shooting. Investigators are still working to piece together what happened. If you have any relevant information about this shooting, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tippers could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.
