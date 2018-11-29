Florida woman arrested in Edgefield County for death of infant son

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - A Florida woman has been arrested in Edgefield County in connection with the death of her infant son.
Vernita Lashon Jones, 25 years old of Clewiston, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 28. Her arrest was the result of a SLED investigation at the request of the Johnston Police Department.
The baby is still missing. According to an arrest warrant, Jones admitted to smothering the child. She says he is death.
Jones was booked into the Edgefield County Detention Center.
