Columbia County school bus driver arrested for sexual assault of a minor

Columbia County, GA (WFXG) - A Columbia County school bus driver was arrested on charges of child molestation, aggravated child molestation, and sexual battery against a child under 16. That’s according to the Columbia County School District.
The district said Matthew Mays was arrested on the charges that stemmed from a “non-school related incident that allegedly occurred in 2016.”
Mays was a bus driver for Cedar Ridge Elementary, Harlem Middle and Harlem High Schools on bus 2306. The county said he’s “since been relieved of his duties.” The district said they hired Mays in 2018.
