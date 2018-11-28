Transport disruptions hit Greece as union protests cutbacks

Kids stand in front of closed Metro gate during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) (Thanassis Stavrakis)
November 28, 2018 at 4:48 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 4:48 AM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nationwide train and island ferry services have been suspended for a day in Greece, together with most Athens public transport, as the country's biggest labor union strikes against persisting austerity measures.

Tuesday's strike is being organized by the GSEE umbrella private sector union, which also includes many categories of civil servants.

The GSEE and a smaller Communist labor union are also planning separate protest marches through Athens to the house of parliament.

The unions want the left-led government to scrap key income and pension cuts imposed at the demand of international creditors during Greece's eight-year bailout program.

The program formally ended in August but the measures are expected to remain in place for years to ensure Greece can keep its budgets balanced and pay off its bailout debts.

A woman stands in front of closed Metro gate during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A man runs by docked ferries at the port of Piraeus, near Athens during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
A woman walks outside of the centra railway station in Athens during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A woman walks by docked ferries at the port of Piraeus, near Athens during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Sun rise over the docked ferries at the port of Piraeus, near Athens during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Trains parked at a railway station during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
The closed central railway station during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
A man walks past by parked electric trolley buses in a depot during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers in Athens on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
