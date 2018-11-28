Parks & Rec. Department implements “All In” initiative to maintain cemeteries

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -
Augusta - Richmond County Commissioners are looking for solutions to better maintain the city’s cemeteries.
It’s not a sight many want to see while visiting a loved one. Cracked tombstones or overgrown weeds in cemeteries. That’s why the Parks & Rec. Department who oversees it is attempting to amend that with an initiative called “All In”
“Taking the resources we have now and reshuffling them a little bit to meet the needs of the cemeteries,” says Director, Glenn Parker.
At full staff Parker says 15 workers are responsible for the upkeep. But with more than 10 cemeteries including several that are the sizes of football fields long, no raise in funding for next year’s budget, other departments will have to assist. But there’s no telling this can work either.
“Then we may have to come back to the commission to ask for additional money to do some spraying or take it from somewhere else in our budget and move it around,” says Parker.
Upkeep isn’t the only question that city leaders have. The Arsenal cemetery near Augusta University where it’s one of the handful of cemeteries that city leaders have questions about on whether or not they own it. If they don’t, why are the tax dollars the only money being spent to clean it up."
“We can ask for some type of reimbursement to help offset the additional costs that we keep having,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.
With a 3-month deadline given to answer some of these questions, Parker hopes that gives his department time to do quality control on the existing cemeteries that are in need of some TLC.
The City Attorney says they will have to look back at archives to see what cemeteries are the city’s responsibilities. Since there are less than 8 smaller cemeteries in the county, they’re hoping to have an answer in early spring.
