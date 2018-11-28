Another cold Wednesday morning

(WFXG) -The coldest and driest air mass of the season has descended upon the forecast area with temperatures falling into the 20s and dewpoints into the teens. Satellite imagery is showing clear skies over the region with some cirrus streaming eastward along the Gulf Coast states.
Today will be quite cold as arctic high pressure settles over the forecast area with temperatures struggling through the 40s en route to highs around 15-20 degrees below normal, despite nearly full sunshine. Winds will again be a little breezy but not quite as strong as Tuesday.
