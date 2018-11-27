Two facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police see video

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A social media video police say showed children engaged in “lewd acts” with two adult women has two facing criminal charges.
Lanarol Huger, 34, of Charleston, faces one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor; and Syeann Jenkins, 20, of Goose Creek, faces six counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.
Jenkins also faces a charge of breach of trust, $5,000 or more, records state.
A witness showed police an Instagram video on Nov. 5 showing a group of children with two women wearing only “a bra-type top and thong underwear,” an incident report states. The video also appeared to show the children consuming alcohol, police say.
The report states the person taking the video identifies himself as a relative of one of the children and claimed to have organized the event for one of the children’s birthday.
The incident appeared to have taken place in a hotel room, police say.
Police arrested Jenkins Friday while investigating a reported theft at Northwoods Mall. Investigators said they ran a check and learned of the six additional outstanding arrest warrants for her.
Police arrested Huger on Monday, the report states.
Jail records state a judge set bond at at $125,000 for the seven charges against Jenkins and a $100,000 bond for Huger on the single charge.
