Prepare for a cold Tuesday morning

(WFXG) -Cool and dry air will continue to advect into our region through Wednesday under breezy conditions at times. High temperatures today will be quite a bit cooler than on Monday despite some sunshine due to the cold air mass.
Expect highs to range from upper 40s northern and western Midlands to the lower 50s in the southeast Midlands and lower CSRA. High pressure will settle near the region Wednesday night and Thursday, then shift to our east Friday. An increase in moisture is expected by the weekend into early next week.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.