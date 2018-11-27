People & Places with Pierce: DyeVersaTees by Lynndale

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Tie-dye is making a comeback in Augusta.
Crissy Ensley, program manager at Lynndale, Inc., explains: “DyeVersaTees came about when we discovered that everyone in this building loved tie-dye. Lynndale is a community support provider for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
Karen Burke, direct service provider at Lynndale, Inc., adds: “We were going out into the community asking for different job opportunities, and we just created our own.”
Henry Zawacki, a participant who dies t-shirts as part of the DyeVersaTees program says: “It’s pretty cool. It gives me an opportunity to have a little money in my pocket.”
“Our hope is to build our business to do big group and team orders and bring in our whole workshop that can help with packaging and folding and steps in that process,” said Ensley.
“It’s a cool activity and it gives them job opportunities and it keeps our workshop busy,” added Burke.
Why tie-dye could be the perfect holiday gift this year in the next People & Places with Pierce Wednesday at 10:00 p.m. on FOX 54 News Now.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.