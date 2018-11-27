No injuries reported for fire that happened at personal care home in Evans

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - According to the Columbia County Fire Department, 10 to 12 people were able to escape a fire that happened at the Nancy Hall’s Personal Care Home in Evans.
Assistant Fire Chief Brent Willis says the call came around 9:15 p.m. but when crews arrived people inside of the home were already out. Firefighters were able to contain the fire and put it out within 15 minutes. The fire happened on the far right side of the home.
No one is reportedly injured and the people inside of the home were transported to a different location.
There’s still no cause on how this fire started and an investigation is ongoing.
