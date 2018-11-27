No. 1 Gonzaga thumps North Dakota State 102-60

Gonzaga: The Zags played without guard Geno Crandall, who is out several weeks with a fractured hand, and forward Killian Tillie, out for another month with an ankle injury. Gonzaga now enters the toughest portion of its remaining nonconference schedule, with games in the next two weeks against Creighton, Washington, No. 6 Tennessee and No. 11 North Carolina. Only the Washington game is home.