2018 Columbia County Merchants Association Christmas Parade

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Merchants Association of Columbia County will be holding he 54th Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2, 2018.
The parade will start at the intersection of Washington Rd. and Belair Rd. at 2 p.m. There will be many businesses and local groups participating with floats, music, and candy.
Steve Johnston with the Columbia County Merchant Association says this is a time for families and the community to celebrate together. "You know the fair is the big thing we do all year long to raise money for charities and improvements to the fair grounds but this is our gift. the Christmas Parade is our gift to the community where we have an event that celebrates the Christmas spirit.”
WFXG FOX 54 news team will be at the parade. If you want to register (http://columbiacountyfair.net/christmas.html) to be in the parade the deadline is Wednesday November 28, 2018.
