US charges Honduran president's brother with drug conspiracy

Honduras is also the homeland of thousands of migrants who recently have been traveling toward and are now camping out at the U.S. border with Mexico, saying they are fleeing a poor economy and oppressive gang crime. Honduras has one of the world's highest homicide rates outside war zones, according to U.N. data. Migrants' chants of woe often are aimed at the president, who was returned to office last year in an election that spurred protests over claims of fraud.