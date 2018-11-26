Roger Stone associate Jerome Corsi refuses Mueller plea deal

(CNN) – Jerome Corsi, an author, political commentator and conspiracy theorist, said he won’t accept a plea deal from special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.
Corsi, who’s an associate of Roger Stone – a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump – said he’s refusing a deal to plead guilty to one count of perjury.
He told CNN he won’t sign the plea deal because he didn’t willfully lie to the special counsel’s team, who interviewed Corsi as part of their investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
“They can put me in prison the rest of my life. I am not going to sign a lie,” Corsi said.
Investigators have been probing whether Corsi had early notice that WikiLeaks possessed then-Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s hacked emails, and whether he shared any knowledge of the hacked emails with Stone.
Corsi said Monday that he came to his conclusions about Podesta’s emails on his own.
"In July, it was our 25th wedding anniversary. My wife and I traveled to Italy for our wedding anniversary with the family,” he said. “And on that trip, I kind of figured it out. It all came together for me that Assange had Podesta’s emails.”
But Corsi said investigators weren’t buying it.
He said earlier this month that he expects to be indicted.
Stone said he and Corsi never spoke about Podesta’s emails before they were publicly released by WikiLeaks.
“I continue to see that my friend Dr. Jerry Corsi is being harassed by the special counsel, not for lying, but for refusing to lie,” Stone said in a statement.
Mueller’s team has already made it clear they don’t take lying lightly.
With a goodbye kiss to his wife, George Papadopoulos reported to a federal prison in Wisconsin Monday.
The foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign was beginning a 14-day sentence, his punishment after he pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his interactions with foreign contacts who had connections to Russia.
"Looking back, it was a chaotic moment, and sometimes you make mistakes. That's all I can say about it," Papadopoulos said.
After a brief period of contrition, Papadopoulos switched up his legal team and his tone, suggesting on Twitter that the Russia investigation is rife with “corruption,” and vowing to testify publicly after serving his prison sentence.
“The truth will all be out,” he tweeted Sunday. “Not even a prison sentence can stop that momentum … the wool isn’t going to be pulled over America’s eyes forever. Much love.”
