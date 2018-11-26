Man stabbed to death on Mill Street

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A 40-year-old man was found stabbed to death inside his home in the 1700 Block of Mill Street. The Richmond County Coroner identified him as Damien T. Jenkins.
Coroner Mark Bowen said he died of at least one stab wound. It was initially called in as a suspicious death.
Investigators and deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office combed Mill Street near Steiner Avenue Sunday night. They’d been on scene since 6:45 p.m., the coroner told FOX 54.
The coroner said Jenkins' family was on scene and had been notified. At this time there is no information on a suspect, motive or details of the incident, the coroner said it is too early in the investigation to release.
An autopsy will be performed on Jenkins' body Monday at the GBI lab.
