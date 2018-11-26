Local climate impacts Christmas tree farmers

CLARKS HILL, SC (WFXG) - The holiday season is in full swing and if you still need to pick up that perfect Christmas tree, several local farms have just what you need.
Clarks Hill Christmas Tree Farm offers seven different types of locally grown trees, including Southern classics like the Leyland cypress and the white pine.
But if you’re looking for a more traditional fresh cut tree like a Fraser fir, you won’t find it locally grown.
Charlie Mill, owner and grower at Clarks Hill Christmas Tree Farm, explains: “As far as climate, there are certain trees that we can not grow here. The spruce, the firs, they grow further north. We can’t grow them.”
Mills added that our wet summer has actually helped get the trees ready for the holiday season. Many young trees get stressed by too much or too little rain.
