Good Samaritans rescue woman who jumped off 5th Street Bridge

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Michael Griffin is a mariner at heart. He breaks down derelict boats on the Savannah River nearly every day of the week. The day before Thanksgiving he captured video of his friends searching for a woman who jumped off the 5th Street Bridge into the water.
“The lady hit the water and was floating face down, I believe. And I believe the pontoon boat people turned her over. They couldn’t get her on the boat, so Mindy started waving them into the dock," Griffin recalled.
Mindy Readdy said the boat was so small, it kept tipping over. Once it pulled up to the dock, a few people helped get her out. They wrapped her up in blankets to keep her warm and calm.
“And I said, ‘did you jump?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes, yes.’ I’m like, ‘are you okay?’ And she said her back was hurting. I said, ‘you know, what’s wrong. What happened?’”
Readdy said the woman told her she jumped off the bridge because people were following her - and she was afraid. Readdy has been thinking about the woman since police picked her up.
“Honestly I’ve just really been worried about her. I want to know if she’s okay," said Readdy.
Griffin said he and his friends drag a lot of people out of the river - for various reasons - like swimming and boating emergencies. He said this case is rare.
“There’s a whole bunch of people out there going through it. They don’t have what we have and we need to reach out to them and lift them up and help them," he said.
He wants them to know someone’s watching - ready to rescue.
If you or someone you know is going through a mental health crisis, there’s a 24-hour Crisis line that helps people in the CSRA. Just call 1-800-715-4225.
