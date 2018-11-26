Elderly homeless man missing in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing homeless man.
David Marion Dunbar, 72 years old, was last seen Nov. 2 on the 1800 block of Walton Way. Dunbar 5-feet-6-inches tall and around 125 lbs. He has gray and black hair and hazel eyes. He is homeless and is known to frequent the area around Harrisburg and the area around Washington Rd. and I-20.
If you have any information on Dunbar’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
