Damp Monday Morning Commute

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Showers will continue moving across the CSRA through the overnight hours with temperatures warmings slightly into the mid 50s at daybreak. There will be isolated showers still around for our morning commute, which could slow down some of our drives to work in the morning. Rain clears out by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the upper 50s.
Much cooler air moves in late Monday into Tuesday, with frosty conditions likely Tuesday morning when lows will fall down into the low to mid 30s. Dry and cool weather continues through the work week with lows just below freezing Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Our next rainmaker arrives this weekend when temperatures jump back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
