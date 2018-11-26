Cloudy & wet this morning a mix of clouds & sun this afternoon

(WFXG) -A cold front will cross the area today, followed by cool and dry air through Wednesday under breezy conditions at times. High pressure will settle over the region Wednesday night and Thursday, then shift to our east Friday.
An increase in moisture is expected by the weekend. Gusty west winds are expected to develop behind the front, with speeds of 15 to 25 mph, and higher gusts on the lakes through the afternoon. Lake waters are still warm enough to keep mixing
going after the sun begins to set this evening. Have decided to issue a lake wind advisory for later this morning, running until Midnight.
