Turner's B/R Live among providers offering match refunds

Turner Sports said in an emailed statement: "Prior to the start of the event, we experienced a technical issue with the B/R Live paywall that we tried to quickly resolve. We decided to take down the paywall to ensure that fans who already purchased the event would not miss any action. This did not impact the live streaming of the competition and fans were treated to an event that was both engaging and memorable. Unfortunately, the pre-match technical issue did occur, and we will offer fans who purchased the event on B/R Live a refund."