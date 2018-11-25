Small Business Saturday: Uptown Cheapskate

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Like many other stores across the nation, Uptown Cheapskate in Evans has had a steady Small business Saturday. Shop small is a nationwide movement that celebrates and supports small businesses.
The store’s shift manager said Black Friday was huge for them- with various discounts throughout the day. The store is still seeing an influx of shoppers because some sales last until the end of the month.
“Growing up in a military family, like, I’ve traveled to a bunch of different places. So, I really the fact that Augusta is a really tight-knit community and that everybody’s really supporting each other," said Alaina Smith, shift leader at Uptown Cheapskate.
The National Retail Federation said 164 million people planned to shop in the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. And out of that, 67 million shoppers were expected to take part in Small Business Saturday.
