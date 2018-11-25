Richmond County Sheriff’s Office: Deputy facing several charges including DUI and hit and run

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Jailer Adam Wade has been arrested after he was involved in an accident on Broad Street on Saturday.
Wade is being charged with Failure to maintain lanes, DUI Alcohol, and Hit and Run. The Sheriff’s Office says Wade was off duty and struck two parked cars and then left the scene. Richmond County Deputies stopped Wade shortly after. He’s being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
The investigation is turned over to the Georgia State Patrol.
Deputy Wade’s employment status and more information will be made available tomorrow.
