Foggy morning, dry afternoon

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - All is calm across the CSRA Saturday night with temperatures falling near 40 degrees Sunday morning. Patchy dense fog is likely, so be careful if you have to be out on the roads early on Sunday! We’ll remain mostly cloudy through the morning with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s during the afternoon. Sunday will be a big travel day, and the roadways will be dry for most of the area for folks heading home from their Thanksgiving visits.