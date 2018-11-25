Foggy morning, dry afternoon

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - All is calm across the CSRA Saturday night with temperatures falling near 40 degrees Sunday morning. Patchy dense fog is likely, so be careful if you have to be out on the roads early on Sunday! We’ll remain mostly cloudy through the morning with temperatures topping out in the mid 60s during the afternoon. Sunday will be a big travel day, and the roadways will be dry for most of the area for folks heading home from their Thanksgiving visits.
Monday will be a bit warmer with morning temperatures in the lower 50s, but there will be scattered showers around for our morning commute. Afternoon highs only make it near 60 degrees with cooler air moving in. We will feel the chill in the air on Tuesday with morning temperatures in the mid 30s. Frosty conditions are possible Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday morning with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.