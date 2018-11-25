Family of Sylvester ‘Bull’ Stewart updates community on case at rally

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Sylvester Stewart’s body was found on the railroad tracks behind a home on Highway 22 and Martin Luther King Drive more than a month ago. His family says they still have two questions: who did this and why.
Surrounded by supporters at a rally, Julia Stewart-Hampton calls for justice for her grandson, Sylvester Stewart - affectionately known as Bull. He’s buried just beyond these doors - in the cemetery at Friendship Baptist Church.
Taliaferro County’s Sheriff’s Office preliminary investigation revealed he was hit by a train - but his family believes he was murdered.
“Whosoever is the cause of that Sylvester is out there in that cemetery, they’re going to pay for it one day," his grandmother, Stewart-Hampton said.
Friends and relatives described him as respectful, humble and apologetic and acknowledged his prior run-ins with the law. The last time Stewart was seen alive, he was running from police, accused of indecent exposure.
“Whatever Sylvester did, he did it to himself. He didn’t do it to nobody else, he did it to himself,” said Stewart-Hampton.
The family’s spokesperson, Marcus Coleman, said he met with the railroad company and identified the train but say they are waiting on the autopsy report to reveal damage done to Stewart’s body before they support the sheriff’s office’s theory.
“This was a double engine train. So the video camera was on the second car pointed at the first," Coleman explained.
In a previous interview, the GBI’s Special Agent in Charge Pat Morgan told FOX 54 they are also retracing Stewart’s last steps in order to move forward with the investigation and solve this mystery. The GBI and Sylvester Stewart’s family are still waiting on those autopsy and toxicology reports.
In the meanwhile, the family says if you have any information, please report it.
