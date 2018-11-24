With child coming, it's off to the suburbs for Harry, Meghan

Britain's Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex leaves after a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen in London, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The visit is to see how the funds raised by 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' are already making a difference. 'Together' features over 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)