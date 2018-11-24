Saturday morning showers

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Light showers continue moving across the CSRA overnight into our Saturday morning. Temperatures will remain in the mid 40s for most of us, with isolated areas of fog possible as well. Our rain chances diminish throughout the morning with cloud cover lingering by noon when temperatures will reach the lower 50s.
Cloudy cover will decrease a bit during the evening with temperatures in the mid 50s at sunset. Sunday morning starts off with temperatures near 40 degrees, but we will warm to the mid 60s during the afternoon. Sunday will be a busy travel day with a lot of folks heading home after Thanksgiving break, but our weather will be dry across the CSRA.
Monday morning starts off near 50 degrees, but a front will move in, bringing with it a slight chance of rain during the morning. Tuesday morning will be much cooler with morning lows in the mid 30s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
