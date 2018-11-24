River Glen residents fear financial burden after notice of possible renovations

AUGUSTA. GA. (WFXG) - A notice sent by property management company, Dominium - the company that’s purchasing River Glen Apartments - says people who live there will not be displaced. It also goes on to say if the project is approved, tenants may be required to move temporarily. Housing will be made available and they will be reimbursed for all reasonable out of pocket expenses. They will need to continue to pay their rent and comply with all lease terms and conditions.
“That kind of irritated me because I can barely afford to stay in River Glen," said resident, Jessica Everette.
Jessica Everette has lived there for two years, paying rent with money she receives from social security and child support. She welcomes the upgrades - which include new roofs, plumbing and new central air conditioning - but says the uncertainty is unsettling.
“They pick your building and you have two weeks to go. They’re going to do it building by building, which is understandable. You can’t reconstruct a building right if you don’t have the whole building itself to reconstruct," Everette explained.
What concerns her is that she’ll have to pay rent, other expenses, then foot the bill when she relocates up front. She said it’s a lot to ask for people like her who are on a limited income.
“Then you gotta think about moving. You gotta pay a deposit, you gotta pay lights, you gotta pay gas, you gotta pay water. That was the blessing of that being included [at River Glen] and if you can barely make that I’m pretty sure you’re not gonna have a leg to stand on when it comes to starting from scratch," she said about the potential move.
While this is only a proposed project now, Everette believes it will more than likely be approved and she’ll be faced with a financial burden she just can’t afford.
She’s waiting on a certified letter from that, she said, will spell out the details of the situation - including moving and options.
FOX 54 reached out to Wilson Development Services LLC and Dominium Management Services LLC. We did not hear back by the airing of this story.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.