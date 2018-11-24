River Glen residents fear financial burden after notice of possible renovations

99.9 #FaceBookRADIO Renetta DuBoseRenetta Kelly Alexis Kelly Wiley Wrdw Posted on #RoadBlockPAGE# Everybody calling the news station 🚉 about food stamps but nobody ain’t calling them about River Glenn. They gotta be out in 2 weeks and they are NOT helping them to relocate. Y’all talking about some mess so many kids about to be homeless and yet everybody just seeing the food stamps issue which is a major issue. Y’all better wake up. It’s about to be mess. Think about no stamps and no home to relocate... This is a issue... #RiverGlenn RESIDENTS AND CHILDREN ARE IN NEED OF HELP.... I do not own any rights to this music.