Mickelson wins match against Woods with birdie on 22nd hole

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods talk at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher)
By JOE REEDY | November 23, 2018 at 8:16 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 8:18 PM

Phil Mickelson birdied the fourth playoff hole to beat Tiger Woods in their $9 million made-for-TV match Friday.

Mickelson made a 4-foot birdie putt on a specially set up 93-yard, par 3. The match at Shadow Creek Golf Club finished in the dark with lights set up around the hole.

Mickelson was 1 up after 16 holes, but Woods tied it with birdie from the fringe of the green on the par-3 17th hole. Both birdied the par-5 18th and then parred the first playoff hole before it went to the par-3 extra hole that they kept playing until there was a winner.

Only 700 invited guests were allowed to watch the event billed as golf's first pay-per-view broadcast. It was marred by technical difficulties with viewers unable to view it on their televisions after paying $19.95. Turner and Bleacher Report representatives sent out links on social media allowing people to view it for free on their computers and mobile devices.

Phil Mickelson, right, and Tiger Woods laugh as they walk up the second fairway during a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Phil Mickelson lines up a putt on the first green during a golf match against Tiger Woods at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Tiger Woods hits off the second tee during a golf match against Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Phil Mickelson hits off the second fairway during a golf match against Tiger Woods at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
