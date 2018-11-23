Dozens bond over Thanksgiving dinner, donations at First United Pentecostal Church

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Cornell Rhodes came to First United Pentecostal Church on Fenwick Street to eat Thanksgiving dinner.
“I wanted me a real Thanksgiving meal because I don’t have no kinfolks up here," Rhodes said.
But it’s his hunger for a better quality of life eats away at him daily.
Rhodes said, “My cause of depression really is because I’m homeless. So, when you look around and you don’t have nowhere to go, you feel that you failed yourself in life.”
Two strokes knocked the 59-year-old off his feet. He’s been living at the Salvation Army for the past two years. That’s One of many locations where Meisam Shodja and his crew of holiday helpers picked up people to have a good meal.
“We value them as a person, as who they are, regardless of what they have gone through in life and their situation,” Shodja said.
Thursday’s labor of love grew over the years from his giving heart and spread like wildfire to others.
Shodja explained, “I personally started from donating one turkey one year, the next year two turkeys, the next year three turkeys and then the following years was three turkeys and then friends were also bringing turkeys and it it just started growing.”
Dozens of people donated dishes and clothes. And at these tables, over this food, friends became family.
For Cornell, acts of kindness - like this - revive his spirit and renew his hope that one day he’ll have a place to call his own again.
“But I’m asking people to help me find me a place to live, because that’s all I really want to do," Rhodes said.
