Chilly start to Black Friday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Dress warm if you are Black Friday shopping! You won’t have to worry about rain in the morning, but temperatures will be in the upper 30s at sunrise with the “feels like” temperatures near 30 degrees. Cloud cover will increase during the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our rain chance increase Friday evening into early morning hours of Saturday. Most of the rain will be out of the area before kick off of the Georgia game in Athens. The rest of the weekend looks mostly dry with afternoon highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. After Saturday morning, driving weather will improve for folks heading home after Thanksgiving.