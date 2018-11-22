DFCS: Dozens of Richmond County residents won’t get EBT benefits by Thanksgiving

"DFCS is committed to helping families along on their paths to self-sufficiency. Just this week, the Division wrapped up a two-week effort to provide disaster food stamps to families across south Georgia affected by Hurricane Michael. Nearly 500 staff from across the state volunteered to spend time away from their families, working seven days a week, 16 hours a day to provide support to more than 41,186 new Georgians in need and 32,863 SNAP recipients in need of replacement and supplemental benefits in Southwest Georgia.