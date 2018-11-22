DFCS: Dozens of Richmond County residents won’t get EBT benefits by Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - “Love, family, food.”
That’s what Thanksgiving means to Maria Stringer.
Only, it's the day before - and she didn't have the resources to feed her family of three.
“We didn’t have so much money," she said.
This hard working mother is not alone. The Georgia Division of Family and Children Services says 157 of the 18,000 people who receive food stamps didn’t get them. It said the delay is due to people sending in late benefit renewal applications and its staff being busy, working to provide disaster food stamps to Hurricane Michael victims.
“You know, you look forward to having that money because people just don’t have it and we rely on that, on your benefits to provide for you and your family. So, yeah, it was kind of devastating," Stringer explained.
So Maria went to the Golden Harvest Food Bank. The nonprofit stepped in to help DFCS give 50 families hope this holiday.
“Coming together around the table over a meal during the holidays is such an essential part if us as a family in order to be able to be with our loved ones and really celebrate the day,” said Golden Harvest Food Bank Communications Coordinator Christina Alexander.
Thanks to various donations from local businesses - members of the community - and Golden Harvest staff who were supposed to be on vacation working overtime, the food bank says its meal distribution came together quickly.
“We actually had some employees at DFCS come through the line because there were about 8 families that they happen to know that weren’t going to be able to make it," Alexander said.
By day’s end, more than 30 families received Thanksgiving meals. And as long as donations keep coming in - the food bank will be able to help feed families - like Maria’s.
“We can be at ease a little. And we can enjoy our Thanksgiving,” Stringer said.
DFCS said its staff in Richmond County is working diligently to process all food stamp renewal applications. If you still are waiting to receive benefits, you can go to the division’s online portal to check the status of your renewal.
Statement from DFCS:
We believe that strong families make Georgia a stronger state, and know that families are made stronger by spending time together around the table, especially at Thanksgiving.
"DFCS is committed to helping families along on their paths to self-sufficiency. Just this week, the Division wrapped up a two-week effort to provide disaster food stamps to families across south Georgia affected by Hurricane Michael. Nearly 500 staff from across the state volunteered to spend time away from their families, working seven days a week, 16 hours a day to provide support to more than 41,186 new Georgians in need and 32,863 SNAP recipients in need of replacement and supplemental benefits in Southwest Georgia.
Our staff in Richmond County are no different, and have been working diligently to process all food stamp renewal applications submitted to the Division. Most customers who submitted their renewal application by Oct. 15 can expect their application to be processed by October 31. Those who submitted renewal applications after October 15 will have their application processed within 30 days of the date of submission per federal guidelines for the food stamp program."
Around 9 p.m. , the food bank’s executive director announced a fully cooked Thanksgiving meal will be available for anyone in great need due to a last minute donation. Just head to The Masters Table Soup Kitchen at 704 Fenwick Street before 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
