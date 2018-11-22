Big test coming up for tiny satellites trailing Mars lander

FILE - In this undated photo made available by NASA in March 2018, engineer Joel Steinkraus uses sunlight to test the solar arrays on one of the Mars Cube One project (MarCO) spacecraft at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif. WALL-E and EVE, a pair of tiny experimental satellites, hitched a ride on the same rocket that launched InSight to Mars in May. This MarCO built and managed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, cost $18.5 million. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP) (AP)