Man killed, suspect on the loose after shooting at N. Augusta apartments
By J. Bryan Randall | November 20, 2018 at 7:20 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 7:20 PM

NORTH AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One person is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting at a North Augusta apartment complex.

According to Lt. Tim Thornton with North Augusta Public Safety, the shooting happened at North Augusta Gardens around 4:22 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, officers found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the scene.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot towards Bunting Dr.. He was wearing a dark-colored Nike hoodie. He is considered armed and dangerous.

