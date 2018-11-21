IKEA says it’s laying off 7,500 people and reorganizing its global business

(CNN) - Furniture seller IKEA says it’s laying off thousands of employees.
Ingka group - which owns and operates most IKEA stores announced Wednesday, it will lay off about 7,500 employees, or 5 percent of its global workforce.
The company says the cuts will come in the administrative and support sectors.
"We recognise that the retail landscape is transforming at a scale and pace we've never seen before," CEO of Ingka Group Jesper Brodin said in a statement. "As customer behaviours change rapidly, we are investing and developing our business to meet their needs in better and newer ways."
Ikea said fewer than 75 jobs will be eliminated in the U.S.
It's also reorganizing its business around the world.
Officials say they will be shifting toward smaller stores and more online shopping.
