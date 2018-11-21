Esports integrity chief concerned about Fortnite gambling

FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, video game players compete against one another in an esports tournament at Caesars casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The commissioner of the Esports Integrity Coalition says skill-based betting on battle royale games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battleground could be vulnerable to cheating. Esports gambling website Unikrn announced plans last month to bring legal skill-based betting to the U.S., allowing users to wager on themselves in games like Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battleground. Users would link their game to the Unikrn platform, and Unikrn will generate odds for the player based on his or her profile within the game. ESIC Commissioner Ian Smith says such wagering is likely to be popular, but he’s concerned the industry is not yet prepared to govern it. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File) (Wayne Parry)